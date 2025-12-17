Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the lineup, WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green will defend her title against Sol Ruca. Additionally, Lola Vice will face Izzi Dame from The Culling in a singles match. TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace will team up to take on WWE LFG season two winners Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Furthermore, a tournament to determine the #1 contender for the WWE Men’s Speed Championship will also begin.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.