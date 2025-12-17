Report: WWE Officials Very Happy With Maxxine Dupri & Natalya Training Vignettes

WWE has aired training vignettes featuring Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri and Natalya over the past few weeks.

The first vignette premiered on the December 1 episode of RAW, showcasing Dupri undergoing intense training with Neidhart and demonstrating her determination by refusing to give up.

According to Fightful Select, Rob Fee, WWE’s Director of Character Development, is responsible for filming these vignettes. The report indicates that the videos have received high praise from those within the company, with one member of the men’s roster expressing that many were pleased to see WWE highlight both Natalya and Dupri. Furthermore, both women are well-regarded backstage on a personal level.

It was previously reported that Natalya has advocated for her new character, Nattie Neidhart, to be featured on WWE television, both privately and in interviews.

These vignettes serve to introduce the Nattie Neidhart character to the WWE audience.

Dupri recently defended her Women’s Intercontinental Title for the first time on last Monday night’s RAW, defeating Ivy Nile.