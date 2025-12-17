WWE NXT Announces January–February 2026 Live Event Touring Schedule

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company announced several touring dates for the brand in January and February of 2026.

It was revealed that NXT will be touring outside of Florida for a number of live events, including a live episode of NXT TV scheduled for late February.

The touring dates will kick off on Thursday, January 29th, in Knoxville, Tennessee, continuing through that weekend.

Additional events are set from Thursday, February 12th, in Wenatchee, Washington, to Saturday, February 14th, in Kent, Washington. Finally, the live episode of NXT TV will take place on Tuesday, February 24th, in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can check out the schedule for the upcoming WWE NXT events below:

* January 29th: Knoxville, TN

* January 30th: Nashville, TN

* January 31st: Birmingham, AL

* February 12th: Wenatchee, WA

* February 13th: Kennewick, WA

* February 14th: Kent, WA

* February 24th: Atlanta, GA