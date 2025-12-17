Ricky Saints Set To Appear On The CW’s “Wild Cards”

Top WWE NXT star Ricky Saints is set to appear in the third season of The CW’s police dramedy “Wild Cards.” A trailer for the upcoming season aired on Tuesday night, featuring the former NXT Champion.

“Wild Cards” will return for its third season on Monday, January 26th. The show is a co-production between The CW and CBS Television in Canada.

While there is no announcement yet regarding when Saints’ episode will air, fellow NXT star Tony D’Angelo previously appeared in an episode during season two.

The series stars Vanessa Morgan and Giacomo Gianniotti and is described as follows:

“Wild Cards is a crime-solving procedural with a comedic twist that follows the unlikely duo of a gruff, sardonic cop and a spirited, clever con woman. Ellis (Gianniotti) plays a demoted detective who has spent the last year on the maritime unit, while Max (Morgan) has been living a transient life elaborately scamming everyone she meets. But when Max gets arrested and ends up helping Ellis solve a local crime, the two are offered the opportunity to redeem themselves, with Ellis going back to detective and Max staying out of jail. The catch? They have to work together, with each using their unique skills to solve crimes.”