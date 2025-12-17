Viewership Numbers For December 8th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on December 8th averaged 2.5 million viewers. This represents a decrease of 19.35% compared to the November 23rd episode, which had 3.1 million viewers.

Currently, the viewership numbers for the December 1st and November 24th episodes are unavailable since both shows did not make the top 10 ratings. However, the December 8th episode was ranked in the top 10 for the week in three countries: Canada (#10), Trinidad and Tobago (#8), and the United States (#5).

Since its debut on Netflix at the beginning of the year, RAW has been averaging 2.83 million views per week for new episodes.

The December 8th episode was headlined by “The Maverick” Logan Paul facing off against “The Mega Star” LA Knight in a singles match.