WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 12/12/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Friday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.240 million viewers and a rating of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is up 16.65% from the previous week’s viewership of 1.063 million and 8.33% from the previous week’s rating of 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic.

The episode was headlined by Damian Priest and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley taking on Aleister Black and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match.