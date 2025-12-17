WWE NXT Results – December 16, 2025

WWE NXT Results 12/16/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Opening Segment: Je’Von Evans / AVA (Parking Lot)

The broadcast opens outside the Performance Center, where Je’Von Evans is waiting anxiously for Ricky Saints. AVA approaches and makes it clear she does not want chaos before the show even begins. She tells Je’Von she has enough to deal with tonight and insists he come inside so they can handle things properly. Je’Von refuses, stating he’s staying right where he is.

First Match:

Blake Monroe (c) vs. Thea Hail

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Thea Hail explodes out of the gate, immediately hunting Monroe’s arm and looking to end things early with submission attempts. Monroe survives the early storm and begins targeting Hail’s upper body, grounding her with repeated strikes and shoulder-focused offense.

Hail repeatedly fights back with bursts of energy, connecting with high-impact strikes and suplexes to keep Monroe on edge. Monroe slows the pace again with submission holds and short-arm strikes, keeping Hail trapped for long stretches.

In the closing moments, Hail finds an opening, fires up, and connects with a springboard senton to score the three-count. Replays reveal Monroe may have gotten a shoulder up, but the decision stands.

Winner and NEW WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Thea Hail via Pinfall

Backstage: The Culling

Shawn Spears mocks Tatum Paxley’s absence and emotional state following Deadline. Attention shifts to a doll resembling Niko Vance left behind in their space. Izzi Dame brushes it off, stating Tatum should move on because The Culling already has.

In-Ring Segment: Ethan Page / Channing Lorenzo / Arianna Grace / Moose

Ethan Page demands answers for the attack he suffered last week, calling himself the most valuable champion in NXT. Channing Lorenzo interrupts alongside Arianna Grace, boasting about his own success and championship status.

Moose arrives to confront Page directly, stating TNA wants its championship prestige restored. Moose announces that AVA and Santino Marella have sanctioned a match: Ethan Page will defend the NXT North American Championship against Moose on December 30th. Moose ends the segment by laying Page out.

Parking Lot: Je’Von Evans / Leon Slater

Leon Slater tries to convince Je’Von to come inside, emphasizing the importance of tonight’s main event. Je’Von remains frustrated, insisting he should already be champion. After some tense words, Je’Von finally agrees to support Leon and heads inside.

Second Match:

Hank & Tank vs. OTM

Both teams engage in a physical, back-and-forth tag match filled with power offense and quick tags. OTM isolate Ledger for an extended stretch, wearing him down with heavy strikes and double-team maneuvers.

Hank & Tank eventually rally, landing stereo offense and nearly finishing the match multiple times. In the chaos of the closing sequence, Walker catches Price off guard with a surprise inside cradle to steal the victory.

Winners: Hank & Tank via Pinfall

Backstage Notes

Ricky Saints arrives at the Performance Center with security.

AVA informs Jasper Troy that a new Men’s Speed Championship Tournament begins next week.

In-Ring Segment: Ricky Saints / Je’Von Evans

Ricky Saints delivers a heated promo defending his actions and accusing the NXT Universe of wanting Je’Von Evans to replace him. Saints claims he did what was necessary to stay on top and warns that Je’Von is not on his level.

Je’Von storms the ring and attacks Saints, triggering a wild brawl. Security attempts to intervene, but Saints gains the upper hand, smashing Je’Von into the steps and finishing him with Roshambo through the announce table.

Backstage: AVA / Sol Ruca / Zaria / Ethan Page / Chelsea Green

AVA congratulates Sol Ruca on her recent success before chaos breaks out. Ethan Page complains about everything going wrong around him. Chelsea Green enters and takes shots at AVA’s leadership. AVA responds by announcing Chelsea will defend the Women’s United States Championship against Sol Ruca next week.

Third Match:

Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) vs. Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair

Jacy Jayne on Commentary

Fatal Influence dominate early with ruthless double-team tactics, cutting the ring in half and isolating Sinclair. Grey eventually turns the tide with explosive offense, and chaos erupts as all four competitors collide.

After multiple near-falls and interference attempts, Grey locks in a cross-arm submission on Henley, forcing the tap-out.

Winners: Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair via Submission

Backstage Interviews & Segments

Thea Hail celebrates her championship win, joined by Jordynne Grace.

Blake Monroe demands a rematch and storms off furious.

Locker room tensions rise involving Izzi Dame, Lola Vice, and Kelani Jordan.

Shiloh Hill and Skylar Raye accept a challenge for next week.

Announced for Next Week

Chelsea Green vs. Sol Ruca – WWE Women’s United States Championship

Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame

Men’s Speed Championship Tournament begins

Fourth Match (Main Event):

Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox

No. 1 Contender’s Match – Winner Faces Oba Femi at NXT New Year’s Evil

All four competitors clash immediately, with Lennox using brute force to dominate early. Slater showcases speed and aerial attacks, while Borne and Hendry trade heavy blows and suplexes.

The match breaks down into chaos with submissions, near-falls, and constant momentum shifts. In the final moments, Slater capitalizes on an opening and connects with a devastating Swanton 450 to secure the win.

After the bell, Slater stares down NXT Champion Oba Femi as Tony D’Angelo watches from the crowd.

Winner: Leon Slater via Pinfall