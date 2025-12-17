Penta Removed From AAA Guerra De Titanes Due To Injury, Replacement Named

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE stars Penta and Rey Fenix were scheduled to reunite as a tag team at the AAA Guerra De Titanes event on Saturday.

They were set to face The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a tag team match.

However, this match will no longer take place as Penta sustained an injury during his match with Solo Sikoa on an episode of RAW. Although Penta had expressed hopes of returning “very soon,” he has now been pulled from Saturday’s event.

In an Instagram video, Penta announced that he will no longer be competing at the event. Instead, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will team up with Fenix to take on Dominik and Americano.

AAA Guerra De Titanes is scheduled for Saturday, December 20th, and will stream live on both the WWE and AAA YouTube accounts.