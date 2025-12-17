John Cena Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Following Retirement Match

The main event of this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special featured “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, defeating 17-time World Champion John Cena via submission.

Cena tapped out to GUNTHER’s sleeper hold, marking his official retirement from in-ring competition.

After his loss, Cena shared a new message on his Instagram account that seemingly references his defeat. The post includes an image of Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Star Wars: A New Hope,” drawing a parallel between Cena and the Jedi Master, who also faced a formidable end in the film. As is typical with Cena’s posts, he provided no text or context.

The image captures a famous scene where Kenobi confronts Darth Vader in a lightsaber duel. Kenobi later reappears in the “Star Wars” franchise as a Force-empowered ghost, guiding the young Jedi-in-training, Luke Skywalker, on his journey to learn the ways of the Force and become a Jedi Knight.

Whether Cena’s post suggests a possible return as a mentor is still unknown. However, he has recently confirmed that he signed with WWE in a non-wrestling capacity for the next five years and will continue to appear for WWE as an ambassador.