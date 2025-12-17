Update On JD McDonagh Following Surgery

JD McDonagh has announced that he will be stepping away from WWE television after revealing that he recently underwent surgery.

The Judgment Day member shared an update on Instagram Stories this week, posting a photo from a hospital bed and stating that he needed time off to “get put back together.” A follow-up post appeared to confirm that the procedure involved his hand, though WWE has not officially disclosed the exact nature of the injury.

McDonagh’s tag team partner Finn Bálor later provided a reassuring update after visiting him in the hospital. Taking to social media, Bálor confirmed that McDonagh is expected to make a full recovery.

“I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend JD McDonagh & I can confirm that he is in good spirits & will make a full recovery,” Bálor wrote.

Bálor’s absence from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was addressed on-screen, with Dominik Mysterio explaining to fellow Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez that Bálor was away checking on McDonagh following his injury announcement.

McDonagh last competed on the November 24 episode of Raw, where he suffered a loss to Rey Mysterio. At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for his return, but all indications suggest he will be back once fully recovered.

WWE is currently building toward the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, scheduled for January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.