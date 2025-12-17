Gunther Addresses Hostile Crowd Reaction After Ending John Cena’s Career

Gunther has commented on the intense and emotional crowd reaction he faced during John Cena’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he defeated the WWE legend and denied him a storybook ending.

Speaking on TMZ Inside The Ring, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion revealed that the tension from fans was noticeable long before the opening bell.

According to Gunther, the atmosphere surrounding the event felt different from the moment he arrived at the arena. “Yeah, it felt really good,” Gunther said. “I could tell the whole day already. It’s different because my tour bus was parked outside the venue, and I always had to be escorted through a bunch of people, a bunch of fans, to get to the building.”

Gunther explained that while he is accustomed to being booed, the reaction on this night carried far more emotion due to the stakes. “Usually when I leave the building and there’s people, you get a little boo, but it felt tense early in the day already. I could feel it felt tense,” he said. “The people really wanted to see John win and really wanted to have that feel moment with him at the end of it—but it didn’t happen. You don’t always get what you want.”

Cena’s loss marked the official end of his legendary in-ring career, leaving many fans heartbroken as the 17-time World Champion exited without one final victory.

When asked what he would say to fans upset by the outcome, Gunther offered a characteristically blunt response. “Stop crying,” Gunther said. “Okay, life goes on.”

With Cena now officially retired, Gunther continues his dominant run atop WWE. The company is currently building toward the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, scheduled for January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the “Ring General” is expected to play a central role once again.