Matt Hardy Calls Zilla Fatu The Future Of Wrestling

Matt Hardy discussed several topics on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” One key point he addressed was his belief that indie star Zilla Fatu, the son of the late great Umaga, represents the future of wrestling.

Hardy said, “Yeah, I think Zilla has the potential to be a very, very big star. When I say that he is going to be the future of wrestling, he lines up with the Samoans like Jacob Fatu and everybody else. Yes, he has that potential.”

On what makes Zilla Fatu stand out:

“The intensity, the athleticism. He’s built like a brick s**thouse but he can move, and he can dive over the top rope. He can jump, just very athletic. He has the Samoan genes, no doubt about it. And you know, his dad was, his dad was super athletic, super strong. And he does, he has a great charisma, he has a great personality. Once again, I think even doing that promo, which will air I’m sure whenever they drop. They usually drop them on YouTube, and they’re building a collection of these 4th Rope events. I think it was really good in humanizing him. Because I think a lot of people, especially casual wrestling fans. My favorite term, casual wrestling fans, I love casual wrestling fans. I think casual wrestling fans see Samoans and they think of them as like, ‘Oh man, these are these tough guys, and they’re like bulldozers. They mow everybody over.’ I think it was very humanizing, I think it made people feel for him in a way outside of just being entertained by his strength and his athleticism.”

