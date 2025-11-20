TKO Announces Major Multi-Year Partnership With DoorDash For WWE And UFC

The following was issued to us:

TKO and DoorDash Announce Official Partnership Across WWE® and UFC®

11/20/2025

DoorDash Named Official On-Demand Delivery Partner of WWE and UFC

DoorDash to Deliver First-of-its-Kind Integrations and Fan Engagement Opportunities with WWE Superstars and UFC Athletes

STAMFORD, Conn. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) and DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced an official partnership that will connect fans to custom integrations and experiences across WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment, and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization.

DoorDash will have a prominent presence across WWE’s and UFC’s most high-profile moments and platforms, including live events and broadcasts, and will also leverage the massive presence WWE has across social media and digital by collaborating on original content featuring WWE Superstars.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome DoorDash to the TKO family,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Our partnership will deliver first-of-its-kind integrations, content, and experiences, and unlock even more opportunities connecting families to the exciting entertainment of WWE and fight fans to the world of UFC.”

“We’re proud to join forces with TKO, a company setting new standards for engaging fans through WWE and UFC,” said Ariel Gambardella, Head of Brand Partnerships at DoorDash. “At DoorDash, we’re all about connecting people to what they love, whether that’s their favorite meal, moment, or match, and together with TKO, we’ll create new ways for fans to experience the thrill of live sports and entertainment.”

WWE and UFC are two of the world’s most iconic brands. Together, they represent a sports marketing juggernaut that provides best-in-class brands, like DoorDash, with unparalleled engagement with a world-wide diverse audience made up of the most hard-to-reach demos at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture.

WWE and UFC have massive global popularity, collectively serving more than one billion young and diverse fans across more than 210 countries and territories, with 49 percent of the fanbase falling in the “young adult” age demographic (18-34). Equally appealing to brand partners is the high degree of interest among the female demographic, as females comprise nearly 40 percent each of the respective UFC and WWE fan bases.

DoorDash will collaborate with WWE and UFC to create custom engagement opportunities with this highly coveted audience, leveraging multiple platforms. Among the highlights, DoorDash will be a Presenting Partner of a future WWE Premium Live Event and will feature multiple branded touch points from the promotional lead up to the in-broadcast action.

Similar to WWE, UFC will showcase DoorDash within a selection of its biggest events and premier content, including DoorDash serving as a Presenting Partner for a 2026 UFC numbered event. In addition, UFC will offer DoorDash the flexibility to integrate UFC talent throughout its marketing efforts, providing a stage for select UFC athletes and personalities to serve as ambassadors. DoorDash will also have an evergreen presence within UFC’s massive digital ecosystem, including @UFC on Facebook, X, and Instagram, providing opportunities to continually engage with fans.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.