WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview For Tonight (1/6/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT New Year's Evil
WWE NXT New Year's Evil

WWE NXT is ready to kick 2026 off with a bang.

Tonight, WWE returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at 8/7c on The CW Network with their annual NXT New Year’s Evil special themed event.

On tap for the January 6, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR