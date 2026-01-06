WWE NXT New Year’s Evil Preview For Tonight (1/6/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is ready to kick 2026 off with a bang.
Tonight, WWE returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida at 8/7c on The CW Network with their annual NXT New Year’s Evil special themed event.
On tap for the January 6, 2026 episode are the following matches:
* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.