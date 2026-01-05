WWE’s red brand kicks off the New Year of 2026 tonight live in “The Empire State,” as the special WWE Raw “Stranger Things Night” themed episode airs on Netflix as the one-year anniversary show at 8/7c from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight title, Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team titles, Lyra Valkyria vs. Liv Morgan, an appearance by Gunther, a special Stephanie Vaquer interview and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 5, 2026, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 5, 2026

“Stranger Things Night” Begins …

We shoot inside the decked out Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which features all kinds of props and production elements based on the Stranger Things show on Netflix, with tonight being WWE Raw: Stranger Things Night.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves pop out of a van that apparently has some relevance to the show. They banter about it being nostalgic like the 1980s, similar to the timeline that Stranger Things takes place in. They make some references to the show and then fireworks explode to get things started.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

The familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme hits. The crowd goes wild as “Mami” and Iyo Sky make their way out to the stage. As they head to the ring, Cole and Graves settle in on commentary at ringside and once again welcome us to the show.

Ripley and Sky settle inside the squared circle and their music dies down. The theme for their opponents, the reigning, defending WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, hits next. Out comes Asuka and Kairi Sane for this women’s tag-team title tilt.

Both teams are in the ring, and the music dies down. WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor hits the ring on the stick as the lights in the Barclays Center are dimmed. She handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and challengers, and then the bell sounds to kick off our first of three scheduled title matches.

Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset of this one are Sky and Asuka. Sky takes the early lead, sending Asuka to the floor to retreat. Ripley hits a big splash off the apron onto both Asuka and Sane at ringside as the show heads into a quick mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress back inside of the ring. We see Asuka in a comfortable offensive lead, taking it to Sky. She and Sane get in some double team action to their former Damage CTRL member on the floor at ringside, and then pose over her to taunt the fans.

Back inside the ring, Sane and Asuka continue to take turns tagging in-and-out, keeping a fresh person on the weakened Sky at all times. Sky finally makes the much-needed tag to Ripley, but it isn’t long before The Kabuki Warriors are using the same game plan on her.

Sane comes off the top rope but Ripley catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Sky is tagged in and so is Asuka. Sky takes down Asuka with some open hand strikes and then hits a slingblade. Sky takes out Sane as well and climbs the ropes. Sky hits a missile dropkick on both Sane and Asuka.

Asuka punches Sky on the apron and Sky guillotine’s Asuka and Sane trips up Sky. Sane is tagged in and Sane hits a double stomp on Sky who is draped across the ropes and covers Sky who kicks out and we cut to another mid-match advertising time out.

This time when the show returns, we see Sky getting double teamed by Sane and Asuka. Sane hits an Albama Slam on Sky and puts Sky in a modified Boston Crab. Sane now applies Sky into an Anchor Submission and Sky rolls out and stomps Sane. Ripley is tagged in and she takes down Sane with some clotheslines.

Ripley kicks Sane and slams her down face first. Ripley connects with a dropkick and kicks Asuka off the apron. Sky is tagged in, Ripley tosses Sane with a Razor’s Edge and Sky hits a missile dropkick and covers Sane who kicks out at two. Ripley hits a RipTide and Asuka shoves Ripley into Sky.

Asuka hits a codebreaker on Ripley and Sane covers her for a near fall. Asuka is tagged in and she hits a sliding knee on Ripley and covers her for a near fall. Asuka kicks and strikes Ripley and Asuka hits an ankle lock on Ripley and then suplexes her.

Sane is tagged in and Asuka hits a spinning heel kick and Ripley is double teamed and covered and she kicks out at two. Asuka is tagged back in and Ripley is double teamed some more and covered and Sky breaks the pin. Sky suplexes Sane and Ripley tags in Sky.

Sky is rolled up and she kicks out at two. Asuka tries for another pin and Sky kicks out. Sky double stomps Asuka and then hits a bullet train attack and tags in Ripley. Ripley hits RipTide and Sky hits Over the Moonsault for the win. We have brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Gunther Punked Out By AJ Styles

Backstage, we see Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley are approached by Adam Pearce backstage. Pearce tells them he’s proud of them and then looks at The Stranger Things set. Gunther comes by and Pearce tells Gunther there are a ton of eyes on him.

He says there’s a ton of eyes on the show tonight in general. With that in mind, he talks about Gunther’s disrespect and tells Gunther to mix in a little respect when he goes out tonight. Gunther laughs and walks away. We follow Gunther as he makes his way out to the ring.

Gunther comes out to the ring and pulls out a t-shirt with a picture of him making John Cena tap out and it says “Tap like a …” as the show heads to a commercial break. When the show returns, Gunther mentions management asking him to show respect. He asks “What about a little respect for me?”

He goes on to taunt everyone anyways, saying he made John Cena tap out like a, but before he can say it, he is cut off by the theme of AJ Styles. “The Phenomenal One” makes his way to the ring and gets in Gunther’s face, literally punking him out and saying, “That’s what I thought!” before simply walking off.

AJ Styles Punks Out Gunther Backstage Again, Match Set For Next Week

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, when up walks an enraged Gunther fresh off of his punk job by AJ Styles. He goes to complain, to the shock of Pearce, who asks if he’s really going to have the guts to “complain to the boss” after how he’s been acting.

While he is huffing and puffing to said-boss-man, up walks AJ Styles, who proceeds to punk out Gunther even more. “The Phenomenal One” asks “The Ring General” if he’s really “just going to stand there and whine like a little b*tch” or do something. Gunther demands Styles for next week and storms off. Pearce tells Styles it’s on.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Maxxine Dupri (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Back inside the Barclays Center we return, as the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme hits the house speakers. The crowd reacts as “Big Time Becks” makes her way out and heads to the ring. As “The Man” settles inside the squared circle for our second title tilt of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see the reigning, defending WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri make her way out and head to the ring for her latest title defense. Alicia Taylor once again handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.