WWE Holiday Tour Wraps Up With Positive Revenue News

WWE recently completed their Holiday Tour live shows, which ran from Friday, December 26, 2025, to last night, January 4, 2026.

This tour highlights the company’s trend of reducing house shows over the past couple of years, though two shows in particular reported impressive attendance and revenue.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, both the shows in Baltimore, Maryland, and Worcester, Massachusetts, exceeded initial revenue expectations for house shows in those cities. The Baltimore event took place on Saturday, December 27, 2025, and the Worcester event was held on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

While no specific figures are available for the other events’ gross revenue, a prior report indicated that advance ticket sales had been strong.

Notably, WWE did not host a show at Madison Square Garden this year, breaking a tradition of holding events there on December 26.

As the holiday tour wraps up, WWE will head to Brooklyn, New York, for tomorrow’s RAW at the Barclays Center before starting a European tour, which will feature several live events. Following RAW, the WWE main roster will not hold another event in the U.S. until the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW on February 2, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.