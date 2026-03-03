Rhea Ripley’s Social Media Exchange With Jade Cargill Reportedly Part Of WWE Angle

An online exchange between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill has sparked conversation about whether WWE is blurring the lines between storyline and reality.

Ripley wrote earlier this week that she was “not having fun” and appeared to accuse Cargill of “breaking the fourth wall” during a back-and-forth that also involved other WWE stars. The exchange quickly gained traction on social media, leading some fans to question whether the tension was legitimate.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer suggested the angle is designed to feel real by incorporating commentary that reflects actual backstage opinions. “The deal that’s interesting about this angle is, they’ve involved other people to make you think it’s real,” Meltzer said. “There is a prevailing viewpoint there among people and talent that is identical to some of the things that were tweeted.”

Meltzer emphasized that despite how personal the posts may appear, he believes the situation is part of a coordinated storyline. He noted that if it were legitimate, talents such as Chelsea Green and Piper Niven would not publicly criticize someone aligned with their brand, as that would go against company protocol.

“They’re trying to make it out like it’s a shoot and they’re gonna really fight at this show,” Meltzer added, describing the social media strategy as an effort to generate additional heat ahead of the match.

Ripley is scheduled to confront Cargill this Friday on WWE SmackDown, where the online tension is expected to spill onto television. Whether the approach enhances fan investment or creates confusion remains to be seen, but WWE appears intent on leaning into the blurred-reality dynamic heading into their showdown.