WWE NXT Star Announces Departure

Brinley Reece, a familiar face on both NXT and Evolve, has officially announced her departure from WWE.

In a heartfelt statement posted to her Instagram account on Sunday, Reece—real name Breanna Ruggiero—revealed that she has made the difficult decision to step away from the company in order to focus on her long-term health following a serious injury.

“After three years, I am officially closing my chapter Wrestling at WWE,” Reece wrote. “This decision came after navigating personal health challenges and a serious injury that required surgery last year. It wasn’t an easy choice, but it was a necessary one — choosing my health, my body, and my future first.”

Reece emphasized that while her WWE journey has come to an end, this moment represents a turning point rather than a conclusion.

“This isn’t an ending — it’s a redirection,” she continued. “I’m proud of everything I gave to this chapter, and even more excited for what’s ahead.”

Reece signed with WWE as part of the Fall 2022 Rookie Class after catching the attention of officials at a tryout held in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend. Coming from a background in tumbling and acrobatics, she quickly stood out at the Performance Center for her athleticism and body control.

Her televised in-ring debut came on the October 17, 2023 episode of WWE NXT, where she stepped in as a replacement for the medically unavailable Jakara Jackson in the Women’s NXT Breakout Tournament. Over the following two years, Reece became a regular presence on the brand, competing in several high-profile scenarios, including a No. 1 contender’s battle royal in January 2024 and a grueling gauntlet match in August 2024.

Her final major storyline in NXT took place in late 2024, when she teamed with Dion Lennox in a mixed tag team program against Ashante Thee Adonis and Karmen Petrovic. Reece later transitioned to the Evolve Wrestling brand, where she made her debut in March 2025 with a victory over Masyn Holiday.

While her WWE run concludes earlier than expected, Reece leaves with a reputation for professionalism, resilience, and raw athletic promise. Her message suggests that whatever comes next will be on her own terms—and with her health as the top priority.