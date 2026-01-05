WWE Star Potentially Injured During Holiday Tour, Concussion Feared

B-Fab may be dealing with an injury following WWE’s recent live event loop.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE officials fear that the SmackDown star may have suffered a concussion during the company’s Holiday Tour. The potential injury is believed to have occurred on January 1 at a live event in Syracuse, New York, during a singles match against Jade Cargill.

B-Fab’s absence from the January 2 episode of WWE SmackDown raised immediate questions, and sources told Fightful that concussion concerns were the reason she was pulled from the road as a precautionary measure. As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed the diagnosis, but the belief internally is that caution was taken to avoid further risk.

The situation adds to a growing list of health issues affecting the SmackDown women’s division. Notably, B-Fab had been working the Holiday Tour as a replacement for Michin, who was herself removed from the tour earlier in the week due to a shoulder injury. The timing has created a ripple effect in both live event plans and ongoing storylines.

The injury comes at an unfortunate moment for B-Fab, who had recently begun receiving increased television focus after a prolonged absence from in-ring competition:

In-Ring Return: In late November 2025, B-Fab returned to televised action during the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament. Though she was pinned in a Triple Threat match involving Bayley and Candice LeRae, reports at the time indicated she earned notable backstage praise for her performance.

Storyline Momentum: On the December 26 episode of SmackDown, B-Fab was featured in backstage segments aligning herself with Michin. The pairing appeared to be building toward a program against Jade Cargill, directly leading to the live event matches where the injury is believed to have occurred.

There is currently no timetable for B-Fab’s return, and WWE is expected to proceed cautiously given concussion protocols. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.