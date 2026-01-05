John Cena Pays Tribute To Hiroshi Tanahashi After Wrestle Kingdom 20

As previously reported, Kazuchika Okada recently defeated the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 during Tanahashi’s retirement match.

Since the conclusion of Tanahashi’s illustrious in-ring career, the wrestling community has shown an outpouring of support and tributes, including one from 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena.

Cena shared a photo of Tanahashi on his Instagram account, as he often does, but he did not include a caption.

Cena himself recently experienced his own in-ring retirement when he lost to GUNTHER by submission at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.

In that final match, Cena tapped out to GUNTHER. Following the match, the entire WWE locker room came out to pay their respects as Cena took his final bows. He then removed his shoes and armbands before walking out of the arena, saluting the fans one last time.