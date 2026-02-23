Carmelo Hayes Wants Storylines Back In The U.S. Title Scene

WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics. One key point he made was his desire to shift away from weekly Open Challenges during his title reign.

Instead, he wants to focus on storytelling and allow his colleagues to work their way up to earn a championship match.

Hayes said, “To be honest, the Open Challenge is becoming a little bit more. I know people have been saying about storylines; I do want to bring storylines back. I do feel like there is a period where guys have to earn the opportunity to get a title shot. I don’t think people should be able to pull up every Friday and just automatically get a title shot because I didn’t get it. Until the Open Challenge opened, I had to earn one, and it took a lot. If you guys remember, I was battling Andrade freaking every week, just killing ourselves for an opportunity to get an opportunity. So, I’d like to bring that back.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

