Matt Hardy Believes Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul Would Steal WrestleMania

Pro wrestling legend and former TNA World Tag Team Champion, Matt Hardy, recently discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

He shared his belief that the match between Bad Bunny and Logan Paul would be a major highlight for WWE WrestleMania 42.

Hardy said, “I’ll tell you this. Bad Bunny vs. Logan Paul would be massive for Mania, because Logan Paul is a guy who is legit hated, especially with the stuff Jake Paul said about the Bad Bunny thing, you know, that would be a massively amazing match. And it would have real energy behind it, you know, because people, the line is blurred. Do these guys really hate each other? You know, what’s new? Are they really going to work together? Is it going to break down into a real fight? You know, it would be an intriguing match, no doubt. And Bad Bunny is a massive celebrity.”

On wrestling being entertainment:

“At the end of the day, as we even talked about with the vibes, wrestling is entertainment, and the people that are die-hard wrestling fans are just pro wrestling, pro wrestling, pro wrestling. I want it authentic. It has to be real. It has to be real. Has to be real, has to be authentic, has to be genuine. It’s not what it is, and that is not ultimately what is going to sell massive tickets. I mean, if you look at the guys you know, who were the biggest draws and everything, I mean, Hulk, Hogan, Stone Cold, The Rock, John Cena, like none of those guys were like world-class wrestlers, you know what? I mean, they were world-class entertainers. And anytime you have these celebrity angles that come in, if you do the angle right, like the Mike Tyson being interjected into the Shawn Michael-Stone Cold thing was a big deal. And that kind of helped kick off the Attitude Era there, in many ways. And those guys make a difference, man. I mean, you’re trying to sell tickets, you’re trying to build hype, and at the end of the day, wrestling is not the most important thing. It’s the celebrity and the emotional investment that people have and what is about to happen as a contest in a ring. I’ll stick to my guns on that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

