Blake Monroe Says She’s In No Rush For Main Roster Call-Up

WWE NXT star Blake Monroe recently spoke with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, where she discussed a variety of topics, including her perspective on not rushing to the main roster.

Monroe said, “I think people can get a little fixated on that. But NXT — you know, it’s strange because it’s attached to the Performance Center. So in some aspects there is developmental, but there are huge stars on it and we have so many viewers. And just last week, we actually had a loop in Washington. And I was in the gym and these two kids ran up to me, they were like, ‘I love NXT. It’s my favorite show. Like, I love NXT. Can we get a picture?’ And they were awesome. So it’s like, that is people’s favorite show. I don’t know why there is some kind of, ‘I need to be called up.’ I’m not in any rush. As I said, I still have so much to do. I’ve hardly feuded with any of the women. I mean, Jordynne Grace wasted a lot of my time, and now Jaida Park is chasing me around, but there’s so many women I want to wrestle. I haven’t even approached the main women’s title. So there’s so much to do and I definitely don’t look at it like that.”

On training with talent who don’t have pro wrestling backgrounds:

“It’s interesting, I don’t know. So I know from my perspective, I get in at class and I do the drills and I’m doing it with people who are like sprinters, people who are Olympians. Like, I’m athletic, but I’m not an Olympian, you know? I can’t do it all. And so, I feel like for me, I have this competition of, ‘I can keep up with them. I can do what they can do.’ And so, I’m in there trying like to — and I do keep up with them. In fact, they’re trying to keep up with me… I’m pretty quick. People think I’m not fast. I just pick and choose when I run. But these girls go. They’re fresh out of what is it, the D1 athletes, you guys call it? And American sport is crazy. From a young age, I feel like you guys are like, ‘We are training animals.’ So those girls are so athletic. So for me, I’m always raising my game. And I’m stepping up, and I’m in the gym like, ‘Let’s do conditioning, let’s do this.’ I need to be as strong as them, fast as them. So I do wonder — I try not to talk to them, to be honest, when I don’t have to. But I wonder from their perspective if there is any like, ‘Oh well, she’s wrestled in Japan, I wonder if I can keep up with her, if I can do this.’ So I can’t speak for them, but I know on my side of things I’m definitely like, ‘Oh you come from this? All right, let me see what you can teach me.’”

