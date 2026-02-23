Seth Rollins Explains Why Influencers Matter In WWE

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on Club Shay Shay to discuss various topics, including the role of influencers in the company.

Rollins said, “Yeah, I’m fine with it. I always feel like it’s like — you know, I think as a talent, it can be frustrating. Because you feel like if they’re in a big spotlight, you’re like, ‘Ah, they’re taking somebody’s spot.’ But at the end of the day — and I mean this nicely, and I would say this to my younger self, too. I’m like, ‘That was never your spot. You weren’t going to do — it wasn’t going to have the same impact.’ The reason we are able to bring these influencers or actors or whomever into the fray is to get new eyes on the product. And that those new eyes then — they can find you. Otherwise they ain’t going to find you. So that’s a tough lesson to learn I think as a young talent, because you want those opportunities. But yeah, I mean I think it’s great.”

On Logan Paul:

“Not all of them are like Logan. Logan’s a great example. He can do it and he developed the passion for it quickly. I don’t know that he thought — because he’s pretty much full-time now. Every week he’s there. And I don’t know that he when he first started, that he thought that was what it is. ‘Here’s this fun thing I get to do.’ He’s all about making money. And he’s getting paid, and he gets to do this fun thing, and it’s kind of fight-adjacent, you know. This athletic nature to it. I think he got addicted to it. I think he got addicted to the process. And when you get hooked that way, it’s really hard to let it go. And so there’s not a lot of him. Most of them are like a [IShowSpeed] who gets in the Rumble and gets merced by Bron Breaker. And then he don’t want to come back and he’s like,’ I’m good.’”

