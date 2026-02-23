John Cena Addresses AJ Styles’ Future: “What Do I Think? Gosh ..”

What does John Cena think is next for AJ Styles?

Allow “The Greatest of All-Time” to explain himself.

The “Never-Seen 17” time former world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he was asked what he thinks is next for “The Phenomenal One.”

“What do I think AJ Styles should do next,” Cena began. “Gosh, he has earned the right to do whatever he damn well wants.”

He added, “He has spent so much of his life really risking his health for all of the fans of sports entertainment. He was NWA World Champion, he dominated over in Japan, he worked for TNA, he worked for WWE. He can do whatever he wants. He has earned that right.”

Check out the complete John Cena interview at SI.com.