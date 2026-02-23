Gunther Likes Idea Of Retiring Brock Lesnar Next

Gunther has retired a lot of pro wrestling legends in WWE.

Among them are Bill Goldberg, John Cena and his most recent victim, AJ Styles.

Could Brock Lesnar join the growing list of careers ended by “The Career Killer?”

The former Imperium leader was asked this question during a recent interview with The Morning Shift.

“I think there are a bunch of examples of people who overstay their welcome,” he began.

“Who just hang on a little bit too much, who chase one moment too much,” he said. “It seems like there is a big amount of people to choose from.”

Brock Lesnar makes his WWE TV return tonight on WWE Raw in Atlanta, GA.