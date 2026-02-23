Jacob Fatu Says He “Almost Got Fired Before I Got Hired” By WWE

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Jacob Fatu opened up about the challenges he faced on his road to WWE — and just how close things came to falling apart before they truly began.

Reflecting on a promo he previously delivered alongside Cody Rhodes, Fatu emphasized that the emotion behind his words was completely genuine.

“If they seen the promo that I did with Cody [Rhodes], you know, I really meant that. I really had to get this stuff together. I almost got fired before I got hired. They thought that was a line. No, that was no lying. Like, man, this is real, uncut Jacob Fatu. And this ain’t me trying to say, ‘Oh, I had the hardest life, this and that coming up.’ No, this ain’t got nothing to do with that. This got something to do with, like, man, you can make it out of anything you going through, bro. Wake up. Go get it. Go push. Keep pushing, bro. Don’t give up. Trust me.”

Fatu explained that his message isn’t about comparing struggles, but about perseverance and accountability. He stressed that success often comes down to continuing forward even when motivation feels nonexistent.

“It was days I didn’t want to get up, man. I don’t even know if this is answering your question, but man, it was days I ain’t want to get up. But, man, nah, just keep pushing. Keep going to it, man. God is good. God is great.”

Fatu’s candid remarks highlight the resilience that fueled his rise to WWE and reinforce the message that persistence — even on the toughest days — can lead to life-changing opportunities.

PWMania.com will continue to bring you more highlights from Denise Salcedo’s interview with Jacob Fatu.