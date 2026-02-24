AJ Styles Explains Why Now Was The Right Time To Retire

AJ Styles officially brought his storied in-ring career to a close at last month’s WWE Royal Rumble, falling to GUNTHER in a high-stakes match where his career was on the line.

The 48-year-old veteran — who made his professional debut back in 1998 — made the decision to retire exactly ten years after his unforgettable arrival at the 2016 Royal Rumble. That full-circle symmetry played a key role in how he chose to end his journey.

Following the loss, Styles appeared on WWE Raw in Atlanta, where he delivered an emotional farewell speech and left his gloves in the center of the ring — the universal signal that his in-ring days are officially over.

Speaking on Raw Recap, Styles opened up about the physical and mental grind of competing at an elite level for nearly three decades. He admitted that preserving his legacy ultimately drove the timing of his decision.

“Now is the right time to retire so I don’t make a fool out of myself, so I don’t embarrass myself. I’m on the verge of doing just that. It’s not easy, mind you, but it’s time. As far as the Royal Rumble, that’s special to me because that’s where I made my debut. To be able to end where I started is poetic,” Styles said.

Rather than risk diminishing the “Phenomenal” reputation he built across TNA, Japan, and WWE, Styles chose to step away while he still felt he could meet his own standard.

The farewell segment on RAW featured one final surprise. The Undertaker made his way to the ring to announce that Styles will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Styles joins Stephanie McMahon as the second confirmed member of this year’s Hall of Fame class, with the ceremony set to take place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

From his groundbreaking debut to a poetic farewell, AJ Styles’ career now transitions from active competition to immortality in the WWE Hall of Fame.