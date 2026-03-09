Jimmy House Becomes Latest Talent To Join WWE ID Program

Last Sunday at the Rhodes Wrestling Association, indie wrestling star Jimmy House was awarded a WWE ID contract by pro wrestling legend and WWE ID player/coach Timothy Thatcher, as reported by the official WWE ID Twitter (X) account.

The WWE ID Twitter (X) account wrote, “BREAKING….

@coachjimmyhouse was just given a WWE ID contract by WWE ID Player/Coach Timothy Thatcher at @RhodesWrestling!

Congrats and welcome, Jimmy House!”

House was part of WWE’s tryout in January of this year. He has been wrestling for three years and has competed for promotions such as Reality of Wrestling, Phoenix Championship Wrestling, and others. On December 2nd, he had a match on ROH TV on HonorClub, taking part in a six-man tag team match against the Dark Order.

Recently, the company has been announcing new talent acquisitions, and a report from Fightful Select indicated that more deals will be announced in the coming weeks.

This program is designed to sign independent talents to contracts, giving them access to WWE resources while they continue to perform on the indie scene. Several wrestling schools are associated with the program, including Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory. Talent under these contracts often also compete in WWE EVOLVE matches.