Ricky Saints Talks WWE NXT Locker Room Environment

Top WWE NXT star Ricky Saints appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including whether he would change anything about his NXT run so far.

Saints said, “No, no. There’s nothing that I would change honestly, I think only because what would be the point, right? What would be the point in that? If anything, if I had to give you an answer — and I’ll pull it out of my wazoo here — there were some questionable outfits that I shouldn’t have worn.”

On the NXT locker room compared to other companies:

“Well, I think there is an opportunity for people who may not know a lot about wrestling, there’s an opportunity for them to kind of sit around the learning tree so to speak, and further their knowledge by just being around. By listening to stories and things like that. So it’s really cool to see that type of spirit, that type of like, ‘Oh, I’m curious.’ There’s a inquisitive nature that some people have in the locker room. But I mean, beyond that it’s kind of what you would expect out of the locker room. It’s the same when I was at NWA. There were people there who were experience-wise just starting or just two years in. And they wanted to learn more, and so they made sure their hands were in a lot of different pots. The same thing when I was at the other company. So you know, you’ll find that everywhere. And I love that part about it of all the locker rooms.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)