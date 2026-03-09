WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Fan Enthusiasm For WrestleMania 42 “Isn’t Through The Roof”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, noting that WWE is currently in a difficult situation as they approach WrestleMania 42.

Ray said, “I know about the first quarter dividend being reported by TKO, and they’re making money hand over fist … However, they’re in a spot right now. Enthusiasm isn’t exactly through the roof. Yes, since we made some different decisions coming out of the Chamber and on Monday night Raw. Randy going over, Roman and Punk promo, Danhausen, tonight with Cody [on SmackDown]. Yes, things are lining up for them to switch this around, clean up the spilled milk, card subject to change, head in a different direction. But I do believe that from fans’ enthusiasm point of view, if the WWE does not have a great WrestleMania, people are going to be like, ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill over the past four to five years, I think I’m going to give it a little bit of a break.’”

On slower ticket sales for this year’s WrestleMania:

“Numbers were down at WrestleMania, about 8,000 short of where they were last year. Interest is kind of waning a little bit. Let’s stop running the ball and let’s throw up some Hail Marys.Rhea [Ripley] was in a team. Let’s get her the f*** out and let’s get her in the main event. Rumors were we’re going to go with Cody [Rhodes] and Drew [McIntyre]. Uh uh, let’s shock everybody. Let’s put it on Randy [Orton], and we’ll do the old Do-si-do tonight on SmackDown. I have no problem with them changing the game plan. Vince [McMahon] would change the game plan at 6:00 at night on a Monday. It’s okay. Card subject to change. The interest level seems to be back.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)