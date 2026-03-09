AJ Styles Discusses His Role In Scouting Talent For WWE

WWE legend AJ Styles recently debuted his video game podcast, Phenomenally Retro, in which he discussed topics including scouting talent for the company.

Styles said, “I’m on the internet and I’m checking out talent, because it’s kind of going to be part of my job with WWE now, is I’m looking for talent. And I’m looking to see what I can do, if I can do anything for them, if they can get better — you know, little things like that. Because if there’s the possibility of them getting a WWE ID or something like that, then hopefully I can facilitate and get that to happen.”

On the other aspects of his job:

“So as of right now, it’s a little slow. But there’s phone calls that’s gonna to have to be made to make sure my job is done. And it’s not just with indie talent. It’ll be NXT talent, and as well as — it may be some main roster talent as well. I’m gonna go to Seattle the next Monday Night Raw, talk to talent. And who knows? Sometimes, you need to talk to somebody to see how they’re feeling. And maybe they want to go down to the PC and work on some stuff. I’m that guy, that’s what I’m there for. So the morale, if I can help make sure it’s still there in a good way, I want to be that guy. So there’s a lot of things that {I’m] going to be doing. And as things come up it’ll change, I’m sure the job will. As of right now, that’s kind of what I’m doing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)