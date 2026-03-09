WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AJ Styles Is “Not Done” Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics.

One of the highlights of the conversation was AJ Styles’ appearance on WWE RAW in his hometown of Georgia. Bully Ray expressed his belief that AJ Styles is not entirely finished with in-ring competition.

Ray said, “He didn’t definitively say anything. I still stand by what I said a couple of weeks ago: I do not think AJ Styles has wrestled his last match… There’s no way in hell that AJ styles is done-done.”

On Styles leaving his gloves in the ring on RAW:

“They needed to do that because there were too many conversations going on there as to what could be next for AJ… I think the WWE, while AJ was still under contract, said, ‘We need to do this show and we need to put – we need to close the door on AJ as much as we can possibly close the door. Maybe even behind the scenes, they’re like, ‘Listen, if you ever get the itch to go someplace else, please call us first.’”

On Styles WWE career being done:

“He made it a point last night to go right to the question. Everybody’s saying ‘why?’ He needed to – they needed to put a period or an exclamation point. So, he left his vest, and he leaves his gloves, and his WWE career is over – without a doubt… So AJ can go have a final match in TNA, he can go and have a final match in Japan, and then maybe a fantasy match.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)