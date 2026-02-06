MJF Addresses Jeffrey Epstein Topic

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a wide-ranging appearance on the Mostly Sports podcast on the February 5 episode, joining hosts Mark Titus and Brandon Walker live from San Francisco’s Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl. While the conversation touched on wrestling, acting, and lighthearted banter, it took a serious turn when the topic of Jeffrey Epstein was raised.

The shift occurred during a segment in which Walker jokingly asked a producer named Connor whether he was “on the list.” MJF initially played along before abruptly changing tone to address the broader issue and public response surrounding the Epstein scandal.

“The situation’s disgusting, and it’s really weird that people are just trying to sweep it under the rug. I don’t understand it. I don’t care what side of the aisle you sit politically. Pedophilia is not okay. I don’t know how you guys feel about it, but I think it’s pretty f**ked up.”

Walker replied in agreement:

“I think pedophilia is bad. I lean towards your side on that.”

Beyond the serious moment, MJF discussed his current career path, which includes balancing his responsibilities as All Elite Wrestling World Champion with a growing acting résumé.

When asked about managing both industries, MJF expressed confidence in his workload.

“It’s not hard at all when you’re me, baby….I take great pride. I have a great amount of passion in both. I think both allow me, both from an athletic standpoint and from a creative and artistic standpoint, to really express myself. And that makes me happy.”

He expanded on his long-term ambitions in Hollywood, comparing his goals to wrestlers who successfully transitioned into film.

“The goal is to be in major motion pictures and movie theaters at least once a year, minimum. I’ve accomplished that the last three years, and we’re going to keep that ball rolling… When I look at the Mount Rushmore of like, professional wrestling actors, you’re talking about Dwayne The Rock Johnson, you’re talking about Dave Batista, you’re talking about John Cena, I want to be number four. That spot’s wide open, and I’m going to take it.”

The discussion also ventured into the mechanics of professional wrestling. When asked whether there are still moves left to invent in a century-old industry, MJF explained his approach to innovation.

“I have invented a couple different moves, and I think it’s no different than the same way a Michael Jordan approached the game, the same way Tom Brady approached the game. You can’t reinvent the wheel necessarily, but you can. There’s little things you can do to just make your game different, to keep people like off and on their toes, and that’s how I look at pro wrestling.”

MJF also addressed AEW’s current business health, insisting the promotion is trending upward.

“Ticket sales are up in every single market, year over year. The ratings are up slowly but steadily. And look, professional wrestling is a roller coaster. You have your highs, you have your lows, but right now we’re on a steady incline.”

He then listed a number of potential rivals currently on AEW’s roster.

“I’ve got all these top guys. I got Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page, Brody King, Bandido, Andrade El Idolo. The list goes on and on.”

The interview concluded with a discussion about the “greatest of all time” debate in professional wrestling. MJF acknowledged the complexity of the question before sharing how he views his own legacy.

“One day my answer would be Roddy Piper. The next day, my answer would be Ric Flair. The next day, my answer would be Stone Cold Steve Austin… I think there’s an argument to be made on the greatest talker in the history of professional wrestling. And I think I’m steadily going to make an argument for the fact that I’m one of the best bell to bell professional wrestlers of all time.”

The appearance offered a rare look at multiple sides of MJF—blending sharp commentary on real-world issues, confidence in his expanding career, and an unfiltered assessment of where he believes he stands in wrestling history.