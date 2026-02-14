WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Lubbock, Texas 2/14/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania live event at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– RHIYO (“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY) (c) def. WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia and Kiana James to retain their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

– The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor def. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Singles Match.

– Sami Zayn def. Trick Williams in a Singles Match.

– The Usos (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) (c) def. The Vision (“The Tribal Thief” “Big” Bronson Reed and Austin Theory) to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championship.

– The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan def. Lyra Valkyria in a Singles Match.

– Damian Priest def. Aleister Black in a Singles Match.

– The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis, Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan and Joe Gacy) def. MFT (WWE Tag Team Champions Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre (c) via DQ in an Undisputed WWE Championship Match after McIntyre hits Rhodes with a chair. After the match, Rhodes puts McIntyre through a table.