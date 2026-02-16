AEW House Rules Results – February 15, 2026

The following results are from Sunday’s AEW (All Elite Wrestling) House Rules event at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Australia:

– The Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta def. Adam Brooks with a running knee strike in a Singles Match. After the match, Yuta refuses to leave, which brings out Mark Briscoe.

– The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe def. The Death Riders’ Wheeler Yuta with a Jay Driller in a Singles Match.

– The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) def. Frankie P and Ayesha in a Tag Team Match in The IInspiration’s debut. After the match, The IInspiration announced they have signed with AEW.

– The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) def. Kyla Knight and Charli Evans in a Tag Team Match.

– “Hangman” Adam Page, Robbie Eagles and Brody King def. AEW World Champion MJF and Don Callis Family (AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Babes of Wrath (AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron) (c) def. MegaBad (“The Megasus” Megan Bayne and “Superbad” Penelope Ford) and Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a 3-Way Match to retain their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

– The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) def. The Velocities (Paris De Silva and Jude London) in a Tag Team Match.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita def. Dalton Castle in a Singles Match.

– “Timeless” Toni Storm and The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy def. The Death Riders (AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir) in a Mixed Tag Team Match.