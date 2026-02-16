MJF Reveals The One Thing He Can’t Believe He Said On National TV

AEW World Champion MJF appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, discussing various topics, including the one thing he can’t believe he said on national television.

MJF said, “That was hilarious [his line to Jeff Jarrett]. I’m gonna say when I called my boss a f**king mark, and then we had to cut to a commercial break in the middle of me talking, and they cut my microphone. So I’d say that’s the only time my microphones ever been cut. So I think that’s probably the right answer for the time I crossed the line. Yeah, that’s probably numero uno.”

