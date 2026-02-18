Marc Mero Shares Health Update Following Heart Valve Replacement

Pro wrestling veteran Marc Mero recently took to his Instagram account to share some health updates. He revealed that he underwent an echocardiogram six weeks ago as part of a routine follow-up after his heart valve replacement. The results indicated that his aorta appeared enlarged, raising concerns that he might need surgery to replace the valve.

Mero mentioned that during his appointment, time seemed to drag, and he expressed his desire to avoid another chest surgery, especially with his and his wife’s long-awaited honeymoon just two months away.

In addition, Mero shared a photo of his 2019 royalty payment from WWE. He wanted to highlight the issue of talent not being adequately compensated for their contributions.