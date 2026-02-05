Brian Knobbs Hospitalized Again While Battling Severe Infection

Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized once again as he continues to battle a serious infection. The wrestling legend and longtime member of The Nasty Boys has endured a difficult series of health setbacks following a foot injury suffered last year—an issue that previously escalated into an infection that nearly resulted in amputation.

Knobbs recently shared a video update from the hospital, thanking supporters for their continued encouragement and singling out the Cauliflower Alley Club for their support. In the update, Knobbs revealed that he has developed another infection, prompting doctors to admit him for further treatment.

This latest health scare adds to what has been an extremely challenging period for the 60-year-old. In March of last year, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Knobbs financially after his home was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton. The campaign description outlines the difficult circumstances Knobbs and his family have been facing.

“Brian Knobbs, a beloved wrestling legend, is facing the toughest fight of his life. In just a few short months, he has gone from losing everything due to Hurricane Milton to now battling a life-threatening infection that could lead to the amputation of his foot,” the campaign states. “To make matters even more challenging, Brian had to cancel his appearance on the Chris Jericho Cruise back in January and the upcoming European cruise, as well as several other major commitments, making the situation even worse for him financially.”

The loss of his home has further complicated Knobs’ recovery process, leaving him without stable housing while trying to focus on rehabilitation. “Because they lost their home due to Hurricane Milton, Brian and his wife have been living in hotel room to hotel room, and now that Brian is in rehab, his wife is left to stay in a hotel by herself, making this situation even more heartbreaking and urgent,” the description continued.

Knobbs began his wrestling career with American Wrestling Association before competing across all major promotions during the 1990s. Alongside Jerry Sags, he formed The Nasty Boys, capturing Tag Team Championships in both WWF and WCW. The duo also toured extensively with NJPW and AJPW during their prime years.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active, with a goal of raising $50,000 to help cover Knobbs’ mounting medical bills and living expenses as he continues his recovery.