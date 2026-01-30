STARDOM Star Bozilla Confirms Complete ACL Tear

As reported by PWMania.com, STARDOM star Bozilla sustained a knee injury during the company’s New Year Stars show on January 11th. At that time, it was noted that she needed assistance to return to the backstage area after falling outside the ring.

Bozilla has since updated her Twitter (X) account, confirming that she has suffered a complete ACL tear. She mentioned that this injury will require surgery, and she is unsure how long her recovery will take.

Bozilla wrote, “Honestly, it still doesn’t seem real. I’m deeply devastated and still struggling to find the right words. I wish this weren’t true, but unfortunately, it’s reality.❤️‍🩹

On January 11, 2026, I injured my knee right at the beginning of my match at Korakuen Hall. Despite extreme pain, I was able to finish the match, but toward the end of the match, my knee completely gave up.

The diagnosis is a complete ACL tear, which will require surgery.

I was taken great care of by the entire Stardom team at ringside and backstage. I’m incredibly grateful that I wasn’t alone in that moment and had people around me who mean a lot to me, didn’t leave my side and who continue to support me through my recovery.

At this time, I don‘t know how long I‘ll be out for or when I‘ll be able to return yet.

What I do know is this: Wrestling is my life and my passion and this break hurts deeply.

I try to remain positive and believe that everything happens for a reason.

I’ll come back stronger, better and more dangerous than ever before.

Thanks to all the fans for your incredible support, as well as to my friends, STARDOM, President Okada, and Mi Vida Loca.

And thanks to all the people that reached out and checked on me. It truly means a lot to me!

Japan is my home and I‘ll do everything I can to be back as soon as possible.

The next chapter will be the road to recovery and I hope you keep continue supporting me through this chapter of my live.

– Bozilla”