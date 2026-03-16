GCW So Much Fun Results – March 15, 2026

On Sunday, March 15th, GCW returned to Atlantic City, NJ, for its big event “So Much Fun.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event saw Matt Tremont battle Christian Napier in a match where he put his career on the line for a shot at Otis Cogar’s GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

We also saw BUSSY face off with Unsigned & Don’t Care, Bear Bronson battle Beastman, Conor Claxton, & Dr. Redacted in a four-way deathmatch, VNDL48’s Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar battle John Wayne Murdoch & Vipress in a tag team deathmatch, Bustah & The Brain’s Alec Price & Jordan Oliver put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Ruckus & Don Freeze, Joey Janela face off with Mr. Danger, and Marcus Mathers go one-on-one with Ryan O’Neill to kick it all off. Check out the full results down below.