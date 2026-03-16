GCW So Much Fun Results – March 15, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
GCW So Much Fun
GCW So Much Fun

On Sunday, March 15th, GCW returned to Atlantic City, NJ, for its big event “So Much Fun.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event saw Matt Tremont battle Christian Napier in a match where he put his career on the line for a shot at Otis Cogar’s GCW Ultraviolent Championship.

We also saw BUSSY face off with Unsigned & Don’t Care, Bear Bronson battle Beastman, Conor Claxton, & Dr. Redacted in a four-way deathmatch, VNDL48’s Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar battle John Wayne Murdoch & Vipress in a tag team deathmatch, Bustah & The Brain’s Alec Price & Jordan Oliver put their GCW World Tag Team Championships on the line against Ruckus & Don Freeze, Joey Janela face off with Mr. Danger, and Marcus Mathers go one-on-one with Ryan O’Neill to kick it all off. Check out the full results down below.

  1. Marcus Mathers def. Ryan O’Neill
  2. Joey Janela def. Mr. Danger
  3. GCW World Tag Team Championships: Bustah & The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Ruckus & Don Freeze to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championships
  4. Deathmatch: VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar & Otis Cogar) def. John Wayne Murdoch & Vipress
  5. Deathmatch: Bear Bronson def. Beastman, Conor Claxton, & Dr. Redacted
  6. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Unsigned & Don’t Care (Anakin Murphy & Gary Jay) ends in a no-contest
  7. “Career vs. Title Shot” Atlantic City Street Fight: Matt Tremont def. Christian Napier to earn a shot at the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR