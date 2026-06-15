Spoilers: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results From 6/13/2026

Major League Wrestling held its latest Fusion TV tapings on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event featured tournament matches for the Opera Cup and a couple of championship matches, which will be aired in upcoming episodes of Fusion.
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
– Joe Coffey (c) def. Trevor Lee to retain his MLW Southern Championship.
– Matt Riddle def. Ikuro Kwon in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.
– Shotzi Blackheart, Zamaya and Scarlett Bordeaux def. Lady Frost, Rina and Saya Kamitani.
– Templario def. Soberano Jr., Diego Hill, Ikuro Kwon and Okumura.
– Josh Bishop def. Antony Catano.
– Austin Aries def. LaBron Kozone in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.
– Matt Riddle def. Big Damo in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.
– Mark Coffey and Wolgang def. Tracy Williams and Matt Makoski.
– Brick Savage def. Oddyssey.
– JUMBO def. three opponents.
– Killer Kross (c) def. Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop in a Triple Threat Match to retain his MLW World Championship.