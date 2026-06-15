Monday, June 15, 2026
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Spoilers: MLW Fusion TV Taping Results From 6/13/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
MLW Fusion 2026
MLW Fusion 2026

Major League Wrestling held its latest Fusion TV tapings on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event featured tournament matches for the Opera Cup and a couple of championship matches, which will be aired in upcoming episodes of Fusion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Joe Coffey (c) def. Trevor Lee to retain his MLW Southern Championship.

– Matt Riddle def. Ikuro Kwon in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Shotzi Blackheart, Zamaya and Scarlett Bordeaux def. Lady Frost, Rina and Saya Kamitani.

– Templario def. Soberano Jr., Diego Hill, Ikuro Kwon and Okumura.

– Josh Bishop def. Antony Catano.

– Austin Aries def. LaBron Kozone in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Matt Riddle def. Big Damo in an Opera Cup Tournament Match.

– Mark Coffey and Wolgang def. Tracy Williams and Matt Makoski.

– Brick Savage def. Oddyssey.

– JUMBO def. three opponents.

– Killer Kross (c) def. Donovan Dijak and Josh Bishop in a Triple Threat Match to retain his MLW World Championship.

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