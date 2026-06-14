Indie Wrestling Star Jordan Nasir Passes Away At 23

Naptown All Pro Wrestling recently announced on their Twitter (X) account the tragic news of the passing of indie wrestling star “The Black Flash” Jordan Saint. Saint, who began his professional wrestling career in 2022 and had been with the promotion since 2023, unfortunately passed away at the age of 23.

According to News12, Saint died in a car crash on Friday morning.

You can check out the post below from News12:

“Naptown All Pro is devastated to announce the passing of Jordan Nasir St. Fort Colin at the age of 23 better known to the wrestling world as “Black Flash” Jordan Saint

Jordan was been involved in wrestling since 2022, was been a part of NAP Wrestling since 2023, and has adored wrestling for essentially his entire life. That passion for the art & sport of pro wrestling bled through in every action, and if you took the time to really be in his presence, the zeal he had for the squared circle was infectious.

Hardheaded & dedicated to his craft, Jordan was quick to soak up knowledge. Combined with his superb athleticism, he took to all aspects of in-ring competition lightning fast. A true diamond-tier prospect, we’re heartbroken to know we won’t see his full potential achieved

Jordan exemplifies everything we want Naptown All Pro to be. An unrelenting desire to be oneself, an overwhelming commitment to community, a calling to uplift what’s right in the world, and a deep-rooted love for professional wrestling.

There will never be another Jordan Saint, and NAP keeps his family, friends, and fans in our thoughts. Thank you, Jordan, for bringing a wave of Shiaolin Land swagger to Indianapolis. We love you Jojo 🩵”

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jordan Nasir.