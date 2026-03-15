Rey Mysterio Reacts To Dominik Mysterio Attacking Finn Bálor

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio spoke with Adrian Hernandez about various topics, including the recent attack on Finn Bálor by Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day during this past Monday’s RAW.

The legendary luchador mentioned that he had warned Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley about Dominik’s intentions, but they had to learn this lesson the hard way.

Rey Mysterio said, “It’s a little shaky, man! I mean, I warned Finn [Bálor], I warned [Damian] Priest, like I warned Rhea [Ripley] that Dom is not the cat that they think he is, and I’ve known him my whole life. It seems like they are finding out on their own. Sometimes, it takes time to fully get to meet the person that you think he is and he is not, so it’s crazy!”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)