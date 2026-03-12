Details Revealed For Wrestling Observer Convention 2026

F4WOnline has officially revealed details for the Wrestling Observer Convention 2026, which will take place during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

The multi-day gathering of wrestling fans and media insiders is scheduled from Thursday, April 16 through Monday, April 20, coinciding with WWE WrestleMania 42 festivities across the city. Tickets for the convention are currently available through Eventbrite.

The official announcement promotes the weekend as an opportunity for fans to interact with leading figures from the Wrestling Observer/F4WOnline network.

“Get ready for the ultimate gathering of wrestling fans in Las Vegas!!! Join us for our Live Podcasts/Q&A and meet-and-greet and convention with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez and Vincent Verhei. Come hang out with wrestling fans and insiders at the Wrestling Observer Convention 2026! *Please note the events are at multiple locations.”

Friday, April 17 – Live Podcasts And Meet & Greet

The centerpiece of the convention will take place on Friday, April 17, featuring live recordings of two popular podcasts from the F4WOnline network.

The shows will include The Bryan and Vinny Show and Wrestling Observer Radio, both featuring Bryan Alvarez, Dave Meltzer, and Vincent Verhei.

These live podcast sessions will be held at the Circa Resort & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas, which requires attendees to meet the venue’s age restriction.

“April 17th: 2 Live Podcasts/Q&A The Bryan and Vinny Show and Wrestling Observer Radio followed by a meet and greet with Vince, Bryan and Dave. This will be at the Circa in Downton Vegas. It is a 21+ only hotel.”

According to the schedule:

“Wrestling Observer Radio Live with Dave and Bryan” – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

“The Bryan and Vinny Show Live” – 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

After the live recordings, attendees will have the opportunity to take part in a meet-and-greet session with Meltzer, Alvarez, and Verhei.

Saturday, April 18 – Lunch Event And WrestleMania Watch Party

Additional convention activities will take place across Las Vegas throughout the weekend. On Saturday, April 18, fans can attend a group lunch gathering.

“Don’t forget Texas de Brazil April 18th as well. 12pm.”

To coincide with WrestleMania weekend, organizers are also hosting special viewing events for fans attending the convention.

“April 18 & 19th Watch Party on both nights with Dave Meltzer in attendence. In the Wrap Around suite at the Cosmo.”

“April 18 & 19th After Party both nights. Also in the Wrap Around suite at the Cosmo.”

These watch parties and post-show celebrations will take place at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Sunday, April 19 – WrestleMania Viewing And Karaoke Event

The convention continues on Sunday, April 19, featuring another night of WrestleMania viewing events for fans attending the gathering.

Following WrestleMania’s conclusion, the convention will host a second after-party for attendees.

The weekend will conclude with a special karaoke event hosted by Verhei.

“Last but not least Vinny V’s Karaoke Extravaganza! On April 19th.”

The convention is expected to draw wrestling fans, journalists, and industry personalities from around the world, adding to the growing list of fan experiences scheduled throughout WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.