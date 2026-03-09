Pro Wrestling EVE Wrestle Queendom 8 Results – March 8, 2026

On Sunday, March 8th, Pro Wrestling EVE returned to London for its biggest show of the year, “Wrestle Queendom 8.” The event streamed live on the Pro Wrestling EVE YouTube channel.

The main event saw Rhio put the EVE Championship on the line against the She-ONE tournament winner, Session Moth Martina.

We also saw Kris Statlander put her EVE International Championship on the line against Charlie (fka WWE’s Dakota Kai), LALLIE put their EVE Tag Team Championships on the line against Charlie Evans & Jessica Troy, Syuri put her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on the line against Alex Windsor, Willow Nightingale put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Nina Samuels, Harley Cameron face off with Amira Blair, a four-way #1 Contenders match for the EVE Tag Team Championships, including Nyte Skye, French Art, Dani Mo & Melissa Fierce, and Aliss Ink & Chantal Jordan, AZM meet Safire Reed in singles action, and the Sudden Death 16 featuring the likes of Alexxis Falcon, Miyu Yamashita, Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, Emersyn Jayne, and Charlie Morgan kicking it all off. Check out the full results down below.