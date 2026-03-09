Pro Wrestling EVE Wrestle Queendom 8 Results – March 8, 2026

On Sunday, March 8th, Pro Wrestling EVE returned to London for its biggest show of the year, “Wrestle Queendom 8.” The event streamed live on the Pro Wrestling EVE YouTube channel.
The main event saw Rhio put the EVE Championship on the line against the She-ONE tournament winner, Session Moth Martina.
We also saw Kris Statlander put her EVE International Championship on the line against Charlie (fka WWE’s Dakota Kai), LALLIE put their EVE Tag Team Championships on the line against Charlie Evans & Jessica Troy, Syuri put her NJPW Strong Women’s Championship on the line against Alex Windsor, Willow Nightingale put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Nina Samuels, Harley Cameron face off with Amira Blair, a four-way #1 Contenders match for the EVE Tag Team Championships, including Nyte Skye, French Art, Dani Mo & Melissa Fierce, and Aliss Ink & Chantal Jordan, AZM meet Safire Reed in singles action, and the Sudden Death 16 featuring the likes of Alexxis Falcon, Miyu Yamashita, Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, Emersyn Jayne, and Charlie Morgan kicking it all off. Check out the full results down below.
- Sudden Death 16: Alexxis Falcon def. Miyu Yamashita, Jamie Hayter, Dash Chisako, Anita Vaughan, Lucy Sky, Nyla Rose, Aluna, Lil Marz, Emersyn Jayne, Princesse Lauriana, Yuu, Molly Spartan, Nightshade, Abi Cartwright, & Charlie Morgan to earn a shot at any Pro Wrestling EVE Championship of her choosing
- AZM def. Safire Reed
- #1 Contenders match for the EVE Tag Team Championships: Nyte-Skye (Violent Nyte & Skye Smitson) def. Dani Mo & Melissa, Fierce, French Art (Cory Zero & JGU), and Aliss Ink & Chantal Jordan to become the new #1 Contenders for the EVE Tag Team Championships
- Harley Cameron def. Amira Blair (w/ Cassius)
- AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) def. Nina Samuels (w/ Assistant Abi Cartwright) to retain the AEW TBS Championship
- NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Alex Windsor def. Syuri (c) to win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship
- EVE Tag Team Championships: LALLIE (Hollie Barlow & Lana Austin) (c) def. Charlie Evans & Jessica Troy to retain the EVE Tag Team Championships
- EVE International Championship: Kris Statlander (c) def. Charlie to retain the EVE International Championship
- EVE Championship: Session Moth Martina def. Rhio (c) to win the EVE Championship