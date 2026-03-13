OVW Issues Statement After Referee Dallas Edwards Medical Emergency

Ohio Valley Wrestling has issued an official statement regarding a medical emergency involving referee Dallas Edwards during the promotion’s March 12, 2026 event.

The incident occurred during an episode of OVW Rise, prompting immediate concern from those in attendance and watching the broadcast.

In a statement released following the show, the company confirmed that Edwards experienced a medical emergency during the event but is currently alert and improving.

“Last night during Rise, referee Dallas Edwards – a member of our OVW family – experienced a medical emergency during the broadcast. OVW takes the health and well-being of all our performers extremely seriously, and as a company we are all distraught to see an injury to one of our own.

Dallas is alert and doing much better. We ask everyone to keep him in your thoughts and prayers and respect his and his family’s privacy at this time.

We will provide an update as soon as it is available, but in the meantime, we wish Dallas a speedy recovery and we can’t wait until he’s back with our OVW family very soon.”

OVW officials have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the medical emergency. Further updates are expected once more information becomes available.

Edwards’ girlfriend issued the following comment in regards to the incident:

“Please keep Dallas in your thoughts as your day begins. I am not going to provide much more information at this time except to the parties who already know, but last night resulted in a brain injury that is being monitored and will continue to be monitored by doctors here.

Seeing all the support you guys have already given is amazing and I didn’t want to leave everyone without some kind of update.”

Footage of the incident can be seen below but be forewarned that the content is disturbing.