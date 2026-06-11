Full Dark Side Of The Ring Season 7 Episode Lineup Revealed

VICE TV has officially released the complete episodic schedule for the upcoming seventh season of “Dark Side of the Ring”. The season is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 7th, and will feature a three-part series focusing on TNA Wrestling, The Big Bossman, Missy Hyatt, and more.

The season will begin with VICE TV airing Parts One and Two of “Jeff Jarrett’s TNA” on July 7th, with Part Three scheduled to air on July 14th. New episodes of “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 7 will premiere at 10 PM ET on VICE TV.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming season:

* July 7 – Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Parts One and Two

* July 14 – Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Part Three

* July 21 – Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher

* July 28 – The Big Bossman.

* August 4 – Renegade Rick Wilson

* August 11 – Paul Orndorff

* August 18 – Missy Hyatt

* August 25 – Zach Gowen