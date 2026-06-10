WWE ID Talent Pulled From Scheduled Indie Match

WWE star Chazz “Starboy” Hall was scheduled to face Travis Williams at West Coast Pro Wrestling’s show on June 20th. However, he has been removed from the WWE ID program. The company announced that Hall will not be able to compete, and a replacement will be announced.

The post reads, “WWEID has pulled Starboy from our June 20th show against Travis Williams.

When working with contracted non-independent talent, there is a risk that they may be pulled from events.

Travis Williams’s opponent will be announced soon.

See you all on the 20th.”

Hall, formerly known as Starboy Charlie, is the current WWE ID Men’s Champion and has made regular appearances on WWE EVOLVE.