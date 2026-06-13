Backstage Update On WWE Talent Being Pulled From Independent Events

PWMania.com previously reported that Limitless Wrestling has announced WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke will not be participating in their upcoming show scheduled for Saturday, June 20th, due to a contractual obligation with WWE.

Speculation online suggested this decision might be connected to the wrestling promotion being added to the MyAEW streaming platform.

However, according to Fightful Select, that is not the case. Promoters have been informed by AEW that there are no restrictions regarding the inclusion of talent contracted with other promotions on their service. One promoter even noted that the WWE ID talent appears to have the fewest restrictions compared to other contracted talent.

This update follows reports that several other WWE ID talents were also withdrawn from independent shows that weekend, with speculation that an EVOLVE taping may be scheduled for June 20th, although this has not yet been confirmed.